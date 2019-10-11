A 43-year-old homeless man has been charged with attacking a 30-year-old woman who was jogging Tuesday evening in the city’s Spring Garden section, police said Thursday.
The man, identified by police as Prevarious Fowler, was rummaging through trash bags outside Liberti Fairmount Chruch in the 2200 block of Wallace Street just after 5:50 p.m. when he suddenly attacked the woman, who was jogging east on the block and was trying to pass him, police said.
The woman was able to escape to nearby residents for help, police said. She was treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for injuries to her face and shoulder.
On Wednesday morning, Fowler was arrested nearby in the 2100 block of Fairmount Avenue. He was charged with simple assault and recklessly endagering another person.