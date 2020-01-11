A 21-year-old gunshot victim died shortly after he was found in Camden early Saturday morning, police said.
Michael Edwards, a resident of Merchantville, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital about 2:10 a.m., a little more than an hour after he was found lying unresponsive on the ground on the 400 block of Pfeifer Street, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643, or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.