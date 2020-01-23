Police on Wednesday identified 25-year-old Daykwan Carter as the man shot dead Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Target department store just off City Avenue.
Carter, of the 5300 block of Morris Street in Germantown, was shot in the head inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee outside the Target on the 4000 block of Monument Avenue.
Police officers were inside the Target taking a crime report shortly before 9 p.m. when two men with gunshot wounds ran inside the store for help. Police transported both men to Lankenau Medical Center and they were reported in stable condition.
About 200 feet from the store entrance, police found the Grand Cherokee with the engine still running. Carter was pronounced dead inside the vehicle. Police found several large bags of what appeared to be marijuana on the floor inside the Jeep and a gun on the driver’s seat. There also was gun dropped on the ground outside.
There was a second white Jeep found crashed into a nearby parked car. Police believed the two surviving men may have been in that vehicle.