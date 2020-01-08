Two men were fatally wounded in separate city shootings Tuesday evening, including a 31-year-old cashier at a South Philadelphia corner store, police said.
Just after 5:30 p.m., medics were called to the 900 block of Porter Street to check on a man lying behind the counter of a corner store, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The medics determined the man had been shot in the chest and took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:26.
Small said the victim was the son of the store’s owner. Police were checking surveillance cameras inside J.D. Hoyu Grocery for video evidence as well as other cameras in the neighborhood.
Around 6 p.m., a 45-year-old man was outside in the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill when he was shot in the chest. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead at 6:25.
Police reported no arrests in either case, and no other details were available.