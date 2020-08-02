A 34-year-old man was shot six times and killed Saturday evening in the 2000 block of North Marshall Street, Philadelphia police said.
The victim suffered two wounds to the chest and four in his left leg in the incident, which occurred at 6:30 p.m., according to police.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
Earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot three times and killed in the 2700 block of Howard Street, police said. He also was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m.
Police said they have made no arrests, nor have they recovered any weapons.