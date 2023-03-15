Firefighters battle blaze at North Philly hotel known for welcoming Black patrons in Green Book days

Philadelphia firefighters have been working to contain a blaze at a historic Philly hotel that started around 10 a.m. Wednesday, reports say.

NBC10 reported that crews were “opening walls and ceilings” to extinguish the fire that broke out at Hotel Carlyle, located at the edge of North Philly on Poplar and 15th Streets.

The cause is under investigation as the blaze continues, per CBS3. Crews are still working to contain the flames, which officials said are burning through the building’s second and third floors.

Hotel Carlyle is one of Philadelphia’s oldest boarding houses still in operation, and had previous lives as a medical facility and nursing school before becoming a hotel in 1946. The boarding house was included in several editions of The Negro Motorist Green Book, a guide to hotels across the United States where Black patrons wouldn’t face racial hostility.

The hotel relied on the success of several jazz clubs along Philly’s Golden Strip of along Ridge and Cecil B. Moore Avenues, which housed one of the city’s first Black-owned jazz venues, Watts’ Zanzibar Cafe, and the Ebony Lounge, a club in the bottom of the Chesterfield Hotel, where Black performers stayed while performing at Uptown Theater.

Hotel Carlyle has survived fires in the past: Flames consumed one side of the building, burning through the fourth floor, in 1985, while the Harris Hotel next door burned to the ground in 1987.