Three men were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the city’s Overbrook section, police said.
The shooting happened just after 8:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hunter Street. A 21-year-old man shot once in the left elbow was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. An unidentified man shot in the right hip also was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau and was listed in stable condition.
A 23-year-old man shot once in the left thigh was in stable condition at Lankenau.
Police reported no arrests.