A 41-year-old woman was killed in a rear-end vehicle crash Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.
The woman was driving a 2011 Dodge west on Hunting Park Avenue about 12:55 p.m. when the car struck the rear of a 2014 Jeep at Whitaker Avenue, police said. The Dodge then hit a pole. Medics performed CPR on the woman and then transported her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead 4:54 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old woman, also was taken to Temple to be treated for pain.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.