A 50-year-old woman was found stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in the city’s Hunting Park section, police said.

The body of the woman, whose name was not released, was located on the first floor of a residence on the 3900 block of North Fifth Street with what police said were multiple stab wounds.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 3:41 p.m.

Police reported no arrest in the case.