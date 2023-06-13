A driver on I-95 in South Philly was fatally struck by metal crashing through her windshield

A 33-year-old Philadelphia woman was fatally struck by a large piece of metal debris that pierced the windshield of her vehicle while she was driving on Interstate 95 late Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

Cara Mia Panichelli was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza south on I-95 in South Philadelphia near the Walt Whitman Bridge around 4:40 p.m. when the vehicle was struck by “a large piece of metal debris,” state police said.

“The metal pierced the driver side windshield of the Subaru and struck the victim which caused fatal injuries,” state police said.

A state police spokesperson could not be reached late Tuesday afternoon for more information about the incident.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact investigators at 215-452-5216.