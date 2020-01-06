The settlement comes more than two years following the death of Jozef Dudek, 2, who was crushed under a Malm dresser after his father put him down for a nap in their California home in May 2017. Jozef was the eighth child known to have died by an unsecured Ikea dresser toppling forward, and the first death confirmed after the furniture giant’s historic recall of 29 million of the company’s bureaus in 2016.