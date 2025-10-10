What’s open and closed in Philly on Indigenous Peoples Day: Trash pickup, mail, grocery stores, and more

For those in Philadelphia planning ahead for next week, Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 13, brings a few changes to city services and store hours.

Federal offices, libraries, and DMVs are closed for the federal holiday.

Here’s a guide to help you navigate what’s available around the city this Indigenous Peoples Day — from mail and trash services, to grocery store hours, and retail.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open during normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open during their regular hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will operate as normal.

✅ FedEx will be open.

✅ DHL will be open at regular hours.

Banks

✅ TD Bank will be working regular hours.

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks will be closed on Oct. 13.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead your local store before visiting, or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Indigenous Peoples Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of Oct. 13 to 18 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Big-box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open.