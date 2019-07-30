The organization’s Kevin Carmody Award is given to journalists working in large media markets and was awarded to Inquirer staffers Barbara Laker, Wendy Ruderman, and Dylan Purcell for their 2018 series, “Toxic City: Sick Schools." The stories examined the lingering harm to Philadelphia children from environmental hazards, including lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools.