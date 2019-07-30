The Society of Environmental Journalists announced Tuesday that The Inquirer’s “Toxic City” investigative series won first place for outstanding in-depth reporting.
The organization’s Kevin Carmody Award is given to journalists working in large media markets and was awarded to Inquirer staffers Barbara Laker, Wendy Ruderman, and Dylan Purcell for their 2018 series, “Toxic City: Sick Schools." The stories examined the lingering harm to Philadelphia children from environmental hazards, including lead paint in old homes, contaminated soil in once-industrial neighborhoods, and unhealthy conditions in public schools.
“Comprehensive, damning and compellingly written," the Society of Environmental Journalists shared from its judges’ comments. “This series embodied excellence in every aspect, from concept to execution.”
The series has won other awards and was a finalist earlier this year for a Pulitzer Prize.