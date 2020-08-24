A Delaware County man called police Sunday morning, telling officers that he had killed his wife and mother, officials said Monday.
And when police arrived at Iqbal Singh’s home in Newtown Township, they found the 62-year-old covered in blood, suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds. Inside were the bodies of the two women.
Singh was charged Monday with first- and third-degree murder, court records show, and remained in custody, denied bail given the nature of the charges. There was no indication that he had hired an attorney.
At Singh’s home on Rockwood Road, police found his mother lying unresponsive on the first floor, stabbed multiple times. Singh’s wife was found upstairs, similarly wounded. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The motive in the slayings was unclear Monday. Police did not release the names of the victims.