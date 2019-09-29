The church has chapters in Camden, Asbury Park, Jersey City, and Vineland, in New Jersey, and in Philadelphia, Coatesville, Norristown, Allentown, and Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, as well as others throughout the U.S. It is one of the biggest Black Hebrew Israelite groups in the country, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Black Hebrew Israelite groups preach that black people are the “true Jews," the center says, and that members see Jewish people, police, and white people as “common enemies."