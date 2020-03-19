After weeks of searching, Chester police have arrested a man they say took part in a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.
Jabree Robertson, 26, of Linwood, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and related offenses. Police in the Delaware County city had been searching for him since Feb. 22, when he was allegedly was the driver in a shooting that killed Randy Maultsby, 23.
Robertson is being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. It was unclear Thursday whether he had an attorney.
The killing was the ninth of 11 homicides recorded in Chester this year.
Police found Maultsby and two other men lying wounded on Seventh Street near Lamokin Street in Chester on the night of the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause for Robertson’s arrest. Maultsby, shot in his back and chest, died shortly afterward.
Surveillance footage from the scene showed Robertson behind the wheel of a Kia Optima that followed another car in which the victims were riding, the affidavit said. At one point, the Optima passed the other car and a passenger in the Kia fired at Maultsby. After the shooting, the Kia sped off.
Chester police have not identified the alleged shooter, and no additional arrests were announced Thursday.
After interviewing witnesses, detectives found the Kia and learned that Robertson’s girlfriend had borrowed the car from one of her relatives, according to the affidavit. After the shooting, she falsely reported the car stolen and searched online for news about the shooting, investigators said.