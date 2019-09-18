A body found inside a storage facility in Philadelphia this week may be that of a person from central Pennsylvania reported missing in 2003, state police said Tuesday.
A Philadelphia man, Jade Gillette Babcock, 49, was taken into custody and charged with abuse of a corpse and related offenses in connection with the case, the state police said. The investigation was continuing.
On Monday, state police based in Philadelphia received a tip on a missing-person investigation from Montoursville, which is just east of Williamsport in Lycoming County.
“Based on the tip, human remains of an unidentified person were discovered inside a storage facility in Northeast Philadelphia. The remains have not been identified, however an attempt to identify the victim is being done through various investigative means,” the state police said in a statement.
No further description of the victim or the case was provided.
Babcock, formerly of Williamsport, has an extensive criminal record dating back to the mid-1990s.
In various cases over the years, Babcock has pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness.