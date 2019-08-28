A 24-year-old Camden woman was arrested Wednesday on charges that she killed her 22-month-old son, whose body was found in an alley last year, authorities said.
Tynaizha Brown of the 2500 block of South Eighth Street was indicted by a Camden County grand jury on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of Jah’vi Brown.
She also was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with two of her other children.
In 2014, Brown pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of her first child, a toddler girl, and spent 288 days in jail, NJ.com reported. Brown lost custody of that girl.
The body of Jah’vi was discovered by a passerby on Oct. 11 in Camden.
In December, the boy’s father reported to police that his son was missing after not seeing him for several months. Authorities then were able to confirm the boy’s identity through DNA testing.
In January, authorities announced that a medical examiner ruled the cause of death was “homicidal violence” of an undetermined nature.
Brown was taken into custody about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday and was being held in the Camden County jail pending a court appearance.