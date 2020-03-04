A Collingswood man who worked for Camden County was charged with stealing more than $114,000 intended for regattas and rowing competitions, acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said Tuesday.
James Stack, 44, who served as director of rowing at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, allegedly accepted money from rowing organizations and deposited the funds into bank accounts he controlled. He then allegedly deposited lesser amounts into county accounts and kept the difference.
A county audit found something amiss and investigators discovered evidence of theft from January 2018 through December of last year, Mayer said in a news release.
Stack, who was charged with official misconduct and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, was cited and released pending a hearing set for March 10, Mayer said.
Stack could not be reached for comment.
Dan Keashen, spokesperson for Camden County, said in a statement: “Through an internal audit, accounting inconsistencies linked to regattas and youth athletic rowing at the Camden County Boathouse were found resulting in the immediate suspension [in January] without pay of employee Jamie Stack, director of rowing on the Cooper River. Soon thereafter, he resigned from his position at the facility prior to his termination.”
Keashen said the county has changed how regattas and rowing operations are handled to ensure that such thefts don’t happen again. He said the county also is working to recover the alleged stolen funds.