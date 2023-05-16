Janet Jackson celebrated her 57th birthday with Questlove at the Divine Lorraine Hotel in Philly

We know a celebratory strut when we see one, and pop icon Janet Jackson’s wasn’t one to miss Monday night.

The Grammy-winning artist and actress was spotted walking inside The Divine Lorraine Hotel, where The Roots’ Questlove hosted a party to ring in her 57th birthday.

Jackson was spotted by photographer and journalist Hugh E Dillion, who captured video of her entering the historic North Broadway hotel at approximately 11:20 p.m.

“Janet looked amazing,” said Dillon, who runs the photography publicity platform PhillyChitChat. “She has such a radiant presence about her. I normally say ‘hello’ to all celebrities so I can get them to look up or smile, but I got star struck even though I photographed her before. ”

For the occasion, a familiar Philly pastry shop was called to craft a birthday cake for Jackson

Darnel’s Cakes co-owner Kyle Cuffie-Scott made a two-tier strawberry shortcake with cream cheese frosting for the pop star, and presented it to her during the party.

“I’ve been like a nervous wreck for a few weeks now,” he said. “When I got the call that this was happening, words can’t express it. I was excited, honored and all of that stuff.”

Fans were able to celebrate alongside Jackson and her entourage, and videos of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee made its rounds on social media.

The “Any Time, Any Place” singer is currently traveling for her Together Again tour. She is set to take the stage at the PPL Center in Allentown on Thursday and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Saturday. For tickets, visit janetjackson.com.