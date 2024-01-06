The ‘Three Kings’ bring gifts and tradition to the Kimmel Center

On Saturday, Melchior, Caspar, and Balthasar arrived at the Kimmel Center bringing hot chocolate, piñatas, and a 60-foot traditional sweet bread called rosca de reyes for the ninth annual Three Kings Day celebration.

In the Christian tradition, Jan.6 commemorates the moment the three wise men encounted the baby Jesus for the first time, bearing gifts — in that instance, gold, frankincense, and myrrh. That was the impetus for a tradition in some Catholic countries, where children write a letter to the three kings, instead of Santa, requesting Christmas presents.

“In Mexico, this day brings a sense of togetherness, fun, and excitement,” said Ivette Compean Rodríguez, Mexican Cultural Center Executive Director. “That’s what we want children here [in Philly] to experience as we try to keep this tradition alive.”

As kids lined up to write their Three Kings Day letters, adults found spots to watch and hear Professor Luz Matus’s bilingual retellingl of the story, performed by dance group Ñuuxakun.

“Children write their letters asking for goods for their good behavior,” explained Matus. “To behave well, you have to be generous, respectful, and perform a good action that fills your heart with happiness,” she told the audience.

In his letter, 6-year-old Arthur Rodriguez asked the Three Kings for a puppeteer theater.

Evidently, he passed the “good” test: Unbeknownst to him, the gift is already waiting at home.

“When I was a kid in Mexico, we didn’t have the resources for the kings to bring us what we ask for. Now, I make sure he gets that magic,” said his father, 43-year-old Arturo Rodriguez, who drove 30 minutes from New Jersey to bring his family to the event.

On the opposite side of the room, Venezuelan native Ana Omana shared that feeling. She has been bringing her 7-year-old son Luke Szapiel to Kimmel’s Three Kings Day since 2018.

“We live in such a saturated world, kids have all the information at the tip of their fingers, it’s nice to give them a little magic,” said Omana.

To her, events like this serve as a way to keep her child connected to her home country. “So that later in his life he can remember the culture because he has never been to Venezuela,” she added.

But, Three Kings Day is not only for Latino families.

Stanley Ware, 66, who was in attendance, said he was pleasantly surprised after what he thought would be just another free event turned out to lead to a cultural experience.

“I don’t even understand the language, but with the music, the beat, and the young people performing! That’s something we need to encourage in all communities,” he said. He plans to mark the day on his calendar for next year’s Three King Day celebration at the Kimmel as soon as he gets home.

As Amigos Bakery fed over 400 attendees, and Cantina la Martina warmed folks with hot chocolate, Mexican Consul Raul Garcia said that he had just one Three Day King wish for the City.

“For Philly to continue being a welcoming city that recognizes the contributions of the Mexican and immigrant communities and to the city.”