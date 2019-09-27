A private plane that crashed in a Montgomery County neighborhood last month had been in the air for three minutes before it descended abruptly and dove into the ground at more than 200 mph, killing all three family members on board, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The four-page report did not indicate the cause of the crash that killed husband and wife Jasvir and Divya Khurana, both of whom were physicians in Philadelphia, and their daughter, 19-year-old Kiran. A yet-to-be-released final report from the NTSB is likely to further detail the crash and address the cause.
Jasvir Khurana, 60, had been at the controls of the Beech F33A a little after 6 a.m. Aug. 8, with plans to fly his family to Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis after stopping at Ohio State University’s airport for fuel, the NTSB’s report said.
A minute after 6 a.m., he was cleared to fly from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. It was earlier than the Khuranas had expected to depart, but with a forecast of thunderstorms, the family left their home in Lower Merion Township as the sun broke clear and bright over the sky and few clouds hung in the way.
At 6:12 a.m., the four-seat, single-engine plane registered under Khurana’s name began to rumble along runway 33 at the airport, picking up speed as it heaved itself into the air.
The plane cruised at around 1,000 feet between 126 and 161 mph before it dropped 500 feet, picked up speed, and crashed noisily — the engine was “screaming,” witnesses told NTSB investigators — into the woods in a grassy Upper Moreland Township neighborhood, according to the report. The Khuranas died instantly.
No others were injured, nor were any homes hit in the crash. The engine was heavily damaged in the collision, but the rest of the plane largely stayed intact and did not catch on fire.
Khurana, a professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Temple’s Katz School of Medicine, kept a pilot’s logbook that showed he had flown since Feb. 21, 2010. His last entry was July 28, the NTSB said.
Over the years, according to the report, he had logged 985 hours of flight, with 396 hours spent in the plane in which he died.
In the 30 days prior to the crash, Khurana had flown a little over seven hours, taking off from Northeast Philadelphia and flying an hour each day on July 27 and 28.
Khurana, who held a private pilot certificate, was approved to fly and land a single-engine plane, and to evaluate weather and fly in inclement conditions. He had last been reviewed for both qualifications Sept. 22.
According to NTSB records, the F33A has been involved in seven fatal accidents over the last decade.