“He can [score] both on the ball as kind of a shot-getter and attacker, but also you can slide him off the ball and he can run off screens and shoot off movement,” said Vince Rozman, the Sixers’ senior director of scouting. “There is a lot of skill in that. And then I think he showed a lot this year to be able to make plays for teammates as well. So he is kind of evolving his game into a more well-rounded player.”