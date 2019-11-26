To hear her neighbors tell it, educational consultant Jeanne Edwards was nothing if not meticulous. Her home on Dale Road in Lower Moreland Township was a testament to that: She used skills honed as a landscape architect to plant trees and keep her lawn pristine.
That was how her property appeared Tuesday morning behind yellow police tape, the only sign of the violence that authorities said had erupted inside just hours earlier.
Investigators in Montgomery County said late Monday that the woman who owned the home was shot to death shortly before 5:30 p.m. in a dispute that appeared “domestic in nature.” The suspected shooter was taken into custody but had not been charged as of Tuesday morning. The motive in the killing was unclear.
Prosecutors declined to release the victim’s name. But the folks who’ve lived near Edwards, 58, for more than a decade identified her, reeling in the wake of the news that shattered their quiet block.
“I’m just sick to my stomach for her and for her boys,” said neighbor Chris Kenney. “This is just a heartbreaking incident.” She said one of Edwards’ sons is serving in the Army. Edwards lived at the home with another son, who law enforcement sources said was not harmed in the shooting.
Anna Jenkins, whose driveway ends directly across from Edwards’, remembered her as “hardworking and lively.” Edwards traveled often for her job as an educational consultant for some of the school districts in the area, but would always find time when she was home to walk her dogs or tend to her yard, Jenkins said.
She noted that Edwards’ birthday was just three days ago.
“It’s just surprising that this happened so quickly: Someone’s here and then they’re gone,” she said. “And two days before Thanksgiving, her family lost her. All you can do is just pray.”
Her death came exactly a week after another grisly domestic murder in the county. Robert McIntyre and Sheila Dolan were found stabbed to death Nov. 18 inside their Springfield Township home. They were killed by their daughter, Julia McIntyre, in an apparent murder-suicide, investigators said.