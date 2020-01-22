Jeff Woodward could have set Methacton’s record for career points on Tuesday night.
All he needed was to focus a little more on his scoring opportunities, to look to create a little more for himself instead of his teammates.
But that’s not Woodward’s style. That’s not Methacton’s style, either.
The 6-foot-10 senior center, a Colgate recruit, took just eight shots, making six, on his way to 15 points in Methacton’s 81-52 victory over Norristown in a Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division game.
“Coach [Jeff] Derstine talks about this all the time,” Woodward said. “Everything I’ve worked for, it will come. The scoring record, it will come. One thousand rebounds, it will come.
“I’m not going to force anything. I know I have my teammates behind me.”
Senior guard Erik Timko scored 25 points and senior Owen Kropp and sophomore Cole Hargrove added 13 points apiece for Methacton (17-1, 9-0 league), the No. 5 team in the Inquirer Top 10.
The Warriors’ balance, spacing, ball movement and unselfishness were on full display as they built a halftime lead of 48-25 en route to their 14th victory in a row.
“They’ve played this way their whole lives,” Derstine said. “They want the best shot for the team. It’s a special group.”
Woodward would have been excused for forcing a few things. He came into the game needing 21 points to jack his career total to 1,280, the top mark in program history.
In the stands was his future coach at Colgate, Matt Langel. Sitting with him was former Temple and Penn coach Fran Dunphy, who coached Langel with the Quakers.
Woodward grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots. He also displayed a smooth drop step, leading to a trio of left-handed buckets.
But the most notable part of his game might have been his passing. He dished three assists, including a couple of nifty inside feeds to Hargrove for layups.
“it starts with his unselfishness,” Derstine said of Woodward. “I’ve known him going back to camps, fourth and fifth grade, and he always was bigger than everyone else and could have scored every single time he wanted to do.
“He developed the ability to pass. It all starts with him looking to include others, using his skill set to make others better.”
Woodward said he has worked hard to expand his game.
“That’s what I’ve tried to improve upon, through high school and AAU,” Woodward said. “[West Chester East star] Andrew Carr really pushed me. He’s 6-11 and he’s a lot more perimeter-oriented.
“I’ve worked on my skills. I pride myself that I’m not just a big guy who going to park in the post and clog up the middle. I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team.”
That kind of play is contagious. The Warriors moved the basketball against Norristown, often passing up good shots in hopes of creating a better one for a teammate.
“It helps our offense flow,” said Timko, who was 8-for-8 from the foul line. “We’re always looking for each other, trying to get great shots.”
Woodward knows he is likely to set the program’s scoring record Thursday at home vs. Pottstown.
“It will mean a lot,” Woodard said. “Just growing up and watching all the great teams we’ve had before at Methacton, all the great players, it means a lot to be in the upper echelon and hopefully inspiring kids like I was inspired watching games.”
Methacton 26 22 16 17 – 81
Norristown 14 11 14 13 – 52
M: Jeff Woodward 15, Erik Timko 25, Owen Kropp 13, Brett Eberly 6, Bret Byrne 4, Cole Hargrove 13, Steve Penjuke 2, Ryan Baldwin 3.
N: Willie Anderson 23, Marshall Baker 4, Chris Dinofi 5, Dana Johnson 2, Nizer Kinney 6, Chaz Middleton 8, John Paulino 2, Eric Stead 2.