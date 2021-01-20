The suspect in the stabbing and beating death of a South Jersey hunter last month on the grounds of a Boy Scout reservation in Camden County was apprehended late Tuesday afternoon in Bucks County, authorities said.
Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, was arrested in Bensalem around 4 p.m., said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters in a news release.
Massey was driving when he was recognized by a Bensalem police officer as a being wanted in connection with the homicide of Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township. Massey was taken into custody without incident and was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
An autopsy determined that Bottino died of multiple stab wounds, as well as a beating.
Authorities said Bottino left home Dec. 23 and never returned. His body was discovered that evening in the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road in Pine Hill.
Family members told detectives that Bottino was in the area to hunt. They said he had hunted in the location often.
The reservation, owned by the Boy Scouts of America Garden State Council, is a wooded camping facility for scouts, the closest one to Philadelphia.