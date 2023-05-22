Teen bitten by shark while surfing at a South Jersey beach

A 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl was bitten by a shark while surfing in Stone Harbor, N.J. on Sunday, according to rescue officials.

The teen suffered several lacerations to her left foot and calf and was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

First responders said the teen was attacked around 3 p.m. in the waters off the 109th Street Beach. After consulting with local marine life experts, law enforcement and medical officials confirmed the bites were consistent with those from a shark, but they did not determine its size or species.

No restrictions on beach activities in Stone Harbor are planned at this time.

“Stone Harbor remains a beloved and popular destination for beachgoers from near and far,” Stone Harbor Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour said in a statement. “The local police and fire departments are fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and tourists. They are taking appropriate measures to thoroughly assess the situation and provide necessary updates to the public.”

The attack comes as beachgoers across the region prepare to spend a long Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore. Stone Harbor officials stressed that despite the scare, shark attacks remain rare in the state. Shark attack data shows that since the late 1800s, around 25 unprovoked incidents occurred in New Jersey.