Court records show that Robertson-Sadat was found not guilty of reckless driving and related counts in 2008, and pleaded guilty to drug charges in March 2010 for which he was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months’ house arrest and electronic monitoring followed by four years’ probation. A 2006 attempted-murder charge, a 2010 firearms charge, and a 2010 aggravated-assault charge all were dismissed.