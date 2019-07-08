Jewell Williams Jr., son and namesake of Philadelphia’s sheriff, remained hospitalized Monday recovering from gunshot wounds he received during a brazen sidewalk attack Friday that killed a man renovating a house in North Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, a funeral was held Monday for fatal shooting victim Nasir Iman Robertson-Sadat, 36.
Robertson-Sadat was shot in front of a house he had recently bought and was renovating at 16th and Clearfield Streets, said Terry Starks, a friend and community activist, who added that he did not know how — or even if — Robertson-Sadat knew Williams Jr.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Starks, 42, said Monday while preparing to attend the funeral.
Robertson-Sadat’s memorial service was held at the Philadelphia Masjid, 4700 Wyalusing Ave., and he was buried at Friends Southwestern Cemetery in Darby, according to the Louise E. and William W. Savin Funeral Home, which handled arrangements.
Starks said he last spoke to Robertson-Sadat two weeks ago, when they discussed the fourth annual Play for Peace basketball tournament scheduled for July 20 at the Eighth and Diamond Streets playground.
“He was a great and good-spirited person,” Starks said of Robertson-Sadat. "Always outgoing. He was the glue that held everyone together.” Starks said he did not know Williams Jr., 39.
Why anyone would want to shoot either man was a mystery, said Starks, founder of Express Urself Urban Crisis Response Center in North Philadelphia.
Court records show that Robertson-Sadat was found not guilty of reckless driving and related counts in 2008, and pleaded guilty to drug charges in March 2010 for which he was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months’ house arrest and electronic monitoring followed by four years’ probation. A 2006 attempted-murder charge, a 2010 firearms charge, and a 2010 aggravated-assault charge all were dismissed.
Sheriff Williams “remains upset and concerned” but will not comment about his son’s medical condition or about the shooting, Dan Gross, his spokesman, said Monday.