Early on in 2020, Jill Scott embarked on an anniversary tour to mark the two decades that had passed since the release of Who Is Jill Scott?: Words & Sounds Vol. 1, the debut album that first introduced the North Philadelphia song-poet and actress to the world.

That tour was over soon after it started — it got as far as the Borgata in Atlantic City, but never made it to Philadelphia, due to the COVID-19 live music shutdown.

But now, Jilly from Philly is headed home. Her new Words & Music tour, now marking the album’s 23rd anniversary, kicks off in Augusta, Ga., on Feb. 28, and arrives at the The Met Philadelphia for two shows on March 16 and 18.

While in town, Scott will also hold a fundraiser for her Blues Babe Foundation, which is self-described as “a launch pad for young brilliance from North Philadelphia.” That event will take place at the Arden Theatre in Old City, where she served as an intern in the 1990s.

On the Words & Sounds tour, Scott will play her debut album in its entirety, including her best loved songs like “Gettin’ In The Way,” “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat).” The album also includes “The Roots (Interlude),” which features the original recording of the Philly band’s song “You Got Me,” which featured a hook written by Scott but sung by Erykah Badu on the official version on the Roots’ Things Fall Apart.

While she hasn’t been performing live, Scott has stayed visible during the pandemic. She’s the co-host of Jill Scott Presents: J.ill The Podcast, along with Laiya St. Clair and Aja Graydon-Dantzler of Philly retro-soul duo Kindred the Family Soul. She’s been featured in a series of Nationwide insurance television commercials and starred as an angel in Lifetime’s Highway to Heaven, and in BET+’s The First Wives Club.

Tickets go on sale on Friday Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. More details are at missjillscott.com.