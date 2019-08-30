A top Philadelphia labor leader is lashing out at Joe Biden’s campaign, warning that the former vice president is taking union support for granted as he seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.
“He always calls himself a Pennsylvanian at heart. His headquarters are here in Philadelphia. But his folks haven’t found the importance of coming together and talking to our workers. And so that’s very disappointing,” AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council President Pat Eiding told NPR in a story published Friday. “There’s got to be some respect for the working people, if they want their vote.”
Eiding told NPR Biden had yet to commit to a labor summit the union has scheduled for next month, even as seven Democratic rivals have pledged to appear, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
The labor leader also took issue — again — with Biden’s decision on the day he launched his campaign to attend a fundraiser at the West Mount Airy home of David L. Cohen, a senior executive vice president of Comcast Corp.
“First place he goes is [the home of] the head of Comcast. No connection with labor," Eiding told NPR. "And they go forward. And it was a little disturbing because I thought, ‘Well, here we go again’” — a reference to Eiding’s belief that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took organized labor for granted in 2016.
Biden has long touted his ties to organized labor, and is staking his candidacy on a bet that he can connect to working-class voters in Pennsylvania and key Midwestern states that abandoned the Democratic Party for Donald Trump in 2016.
The day after Biden launched his campaign in April, he held his first rally with hundreds of workers at a Teamsters union hall in Pittsburgh, where he proposed raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from $7.25 and rolling back Trump’s tax cuts, which he said primarily benefited the wealthy.
Biden’s campaign noted that he had attended a number of labor events across the country and met privately with union leaders in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that cast the first ballots in the primary. Biden has been endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters.
“Joe Biden has fought for working people his entire life, and as he said at his official campaign launch in Philadelphia, as president he would strive every day to build ‘an economy that rewards work, not just wealth,’” a spokesperson for the Biden campaign said in a statement.
The statement added: “Vice President Biden is as proud to call Patrick Eiding a friend as his campaign is to call Philadelphia home.”
This is not the first time Eiding, a labor leader with a voice Democrats listen to in Pennsylvania, has been critical of the party or of Biden, who he counts as a friend.
Eiding in May called a meeting to tell local labor leaders to “keep their powder dry” in presidential politics for now. Biden was riding high in the region then, having just held a packed rally on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.
“This whole Joe Biden thing kind of disturbs me a little bit,” Eiding said in May. “I think jumping out too soon will leave us in a position that’s too fragile.”
Eiding also swiped at Biden in the May interview with The Inquirer for holding his first Philadelphia event at Cohen’s home.
Eiding has been critical of Clinton’s 2016 campaign, saying in May “she kind of ignored Philadelphia and labor.”
And the AFL-CIO helped organize a “Workers Stand For America” rally on the Parkway in August 2012, in part driven by anger that the Democratic Party was holding its presidential convention in North Carolina, a state seen as hostile to labor unions.
“I think the message has to be to all politicians,” Eiding said in 2012. “We as working people in this world need to be recognized for the things that we need.”