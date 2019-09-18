A unit of Boston’s Novaya Real Estate Ventures has purchased the former Johnson Matthey Inc. chemicals plant in Conshohocken, with plans to clear the 29-acre property for conversion into a warehouse complex.
Novaya Foxfield Industrial LLC, which focuses on properties in the Mid-Atlantic region, is calling its planned 350,000-square-foot complex at 900 River Rd. the King of Prussia Logistics Hub, it announced in a release Wednesday.
A Novaya spokeswoman declined to share financial details of the transaction. Johnson Matthey, which is based in London with a U.S. headquarters in Wayne, did not immediately respond to an email.
The specialty chemicals maker had disclosed in an April 2018 state layoff notice that it would close the plant in the following months.