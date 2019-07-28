From the looks of the preshow crowd at the Mann, to be one of the Siwanatorz — be it child, mom, or the occasional good-natured dad — you had to wear bows on the side of your head just like JoJo does on her tightly knotted ponytail. You also had to wear some item of pink on your body, preferably a tutu or crinoline adorned with paillettes and sequins. If you didn’t have bows, you could buy bows there, JoJo’s Bows. You could model your bows and get photos of yourself at the BowTique.