Friday’s concert was originally set to take place in the Merriam Theater. But Verizon is the Curtis orchestra’s traditional venue, and when this reporter asked on Tuesday why the concert was being held at the Merriam, a Curtis spokesperson said Verizon was booked by the Philadelphia Orchestra. Not so, that orchestra said. The Philadelphia Orchestra, it turns out, had given up its hold on the hall more than a year earlier, and by Wednesday, Curtis had decided to switch the concert to Verizon, citing its “superior” sound quality and comfort for the audience.