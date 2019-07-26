The issue of nepotism in government isn’t new. Pennsylvania’s state auditor two years ago criticized the parking authority for a “secretive” hiring process that could foster nepotism. Philadelphia Controller Rebecca Rhynhart is also expected to touch on the issue in a report this fall after an inquiry into PPA’s expenses and patronage hires. And Ashdale’s willingness to trade jobs for political favors was laid bare in FBI tapes that are a cornerstone of the corruption indictment this year that has shaken City Council and organized labor in Philadelphia.