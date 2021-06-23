The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in one of Bucks County’s most confounding cold-case murders has been doubled to $50,000, according to the victim’s husband.

Charlie Hibbs initially pledged $25,000 to help find the person who killed his wife Joy inside their home in Croydon in 1991 and burned the house down to destroy key evidence.

Now, Hibbs’ son David and a family friend who asked to remain anonymous have matched the initial reward.

“This is something you can’t put behind you. You just learn to live with it,” Charlie Hibbs said in a May interview. “I’m just reaching out for help. She was a good woman and she never harmed anyone in her life.”

Firefighters raced to the Hibbs’ home on Spencer Lane on April 19, 1991 to find it ablaze and fought the fire for hours. They found Joy Hibbs’ body in the rubble of the destroyed house. An autopsy later determined she had been strangled with a computer power cord and stabbed multiple times in the torso.

Detectives in Bristol Township investigated for years and developed several leads, but never made an arrest. More recently, the case was transferred to the county detective division, which hit similar roadblocks during a fresh review of the evidence, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.