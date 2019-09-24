Some slaveholders refused to accept that slavery had ended. Glymph told a story taken from Freedmen Bureau of a man who tried to help three black women and their three children escape when they came to a bridge that had been burned. After the man got in the water, one woman threw her infant to him. That child survived. But the next two children tossed to him, a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, were swept away in the current. That’s reminiscent of the immigrant crisis of today, Glymph said, where parents sometimes risk their children’s lives to cross Central America. “The [slave] stories about the struggle for freedom are not all about the big massacres, but about the small, everyday basic concept of freedom, such as the right to be with your child."