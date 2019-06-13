Freak out over pillbugs. Partly as a response to the wet weather, pillbugs, Armadillilium vulgare, or roly polies, are everywhere in the garden at ground level. These wood crustaceans usually feed only on dead plant material, in damp places. But because everywhere seems to be damp, they have upped their numbers, and are wandering into the live plants. To avoid damage, get your fruits up off the ground on trellises, or at least on fluffed-up straw. Pull larger populations away from crops by putting garbage fruit (banana peels, cantaloupe rind) on the ground at a distance. Then scoop up the hoards and dump them in the compost bin, where they will do some good.