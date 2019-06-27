Keep ahead of the mosquitoes. It seems to take about three days of water standing before you can see those larvae, wriggling in anticipation of crawling out of the primordial ooze and enjoying a blood meal. Be diligent about dumping any standing water-- no matter how small an amount-- and treating the rest with mosquito dunks or sprinkles. I generally keep mine under control by introducing cheap goldfish into the mix in larger reservoirs bigger than 30 gallons, but not where they sit in direct sunlight (because it gets too hot), where rainwater drops directly on them (they get splashed out), or where it’s easy for cats to get to them. Marauding heron are rarely a problem in the city, but have been known to steal the larger koi, so just use the cheap fish.