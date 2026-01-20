Arrest made in the fatal hit-and-run of beloved Philly DJ

A 17-year-old Philadelphian turned himself in on Monday in connection to the fatal hit and run of June Rodriguez, a beloved and decades-long presence at Bob & Barbara’s Lounge.

Philadelphia police said they had already obtained a warrant for the teen’s arrest when he turned himself in accompanied by his mother and attorney.

Advertisement

The teen, whose name isn’t being released because he’s a minor, was charged with multiple felonies, including homicide by vehicle, as well as involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, driving without a license, and related offenses.

Rodriguez, 54, was riding his bike home after a shift at Bob & Barbara’s on Dec. 20. He was turning onto North 56th Street from Lancaster Avenue in Overbrook around 3:45 a.m. when the driver of a red SUV swerved into him and drove away, according to Philadelphia police.

Rodriguez’s death devastated Philadelphia’s queer community, where he was a known DJ, and house music scene. Friends remembered Diaz as a warm, welcoming individual, and a strong ally and presence in the LGBTQ community, though he was straight himself.

One remembrance feature on a GoFundMe for Rodriguez’ funeral expenses said the DJ created “a sanctuary on the dance floor.”

His death also mobilized safe-streets advocates who noted that stretch of Lancaster Avenue is one of the city’s most dangerous, part of the 12% of city streets that account for 80% of traffic deaths and serious injuries.