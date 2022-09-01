Pottstown police have arrested one Philadelphia teen, and are searching for another, in connection with a murder that took place over the weekend, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kahseem Williams, 18, has been charged with third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crime in the death of Dakari Rome, 25, on Saturday. He was arrested early Thursday inside a home in Hunting Park by U.S. Marshals, according to investigators.

Jahme Barnes, 17, of North Philadelphia, faces similar charges in the shooting, which prosecutors say took place in a parking lot in Pottstown as she, Williams, and a group of other teens were hanging out.

A 17-year-old who was wounded in the shooting told police Rome called him on Saturday and asked if he wanted to spend time with him and “some girls from Philly,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for Williams’ arrest. Rome later picked the teen up in Pottstown in his Audi SUV, in which Barnes, Williams, and another girl were riding.

The group first stopped at a 7-Eleven in Pottstown before heading to a home nearby to film TikTok videos with airsoft guns, the affidavit said. Later, the group drove to a parking lot at Grant Street near Union Alley. There, Williams handed a semiautomatic pistol to Barnes, who was seated in the SUV’s driver’s seat, the affidavit said.

Barnes used her smartphone to film herself playing with the gun, waving it around in the car. The 17-year-old victim, who was sitting in the backseat, tried to grab the gun away from her when she pointed it at him and fired, striking him in the hand, the affidavit said.

The bullet passed through his hand and struck Rome, who was sitting in the car’s passenger seat, once in the chest.

The teen then fled the vehicle, running down Union Alley, the affidavit said. He heard gunshots behind him as he ran, and saw sparks on the pavement, as if it had been hit by bullets.

Surveillance footage retrieved by Pottstown police showed that Williams got out of the SUV, grabbed the gun from Barnes, and fired it at the teen as he ran, according to the affidavit.

Later, Williams drove Rome to Pottstown Hospital in the SUV, and left his name with emergency-room medics before dropping Rome off and speeding away. Rome was pronounced dead there, and a coroner later ruled his death a homicide.

Days later, Rome’s mother reported that her son’s car had suddenly appeared on her block, with her son’s phone and wallet inside.

Anyone with information about Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to call Pottstown police at 610-970-6570.