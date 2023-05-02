Feds indict Philly man accused of shooting mother and daughter in a Mayfair pizza robbery

The Philadelphia man who authorities say shot a mother and daughter during an attempted robbery at a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop is facing new federal charges tied to the incident.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Kaleb Bridges, 19, was charged with robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence — a count that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. A parallel case remains pending against him in state court on charges of attempted murder and other related crimes stemming from the March 8 incident.

In a court filing seeking to keep Bridges behind bars until trial, federal authorities laid out their description of the robbery. At around 8:50 p.m., Bridges, wearing gloves, a mask, and a hood, walked into Mayfair Pizza, a family-owned and operated pizza shop on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue and demanded money, authorities said. He fired three shots and two of the bullets struck the mother and daughter, who were working in the restaurant at the time.

Bridges pointed a gun at the daughter — Cacy Karasava, 35 — and demanded she fill a bag with money from the cash register, authorities said. When her fingers got caught in the bag of cash as Bridges tried to walk away, authorities said, he shot her at point-blank range, striking her in the shoulder.

Advertisement

The owner of the pizza shop, who is the husband of the 66-year-old woman and Karasava’s father, fought Bridges, with help from two employees, and held him until police got to the scene, police said. Police arrested Bridges that night without incident.

During the scuffle, at least one more shot was fired and the mother was hit in the abdomen, authorities said.

When officers arrived, police said, they found three spent shell casings, along with a large amount of cash on the floor. A Taurus TX22, a.22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, was also recovered.

Bridges is unable to legally possess a gun because of his age, authorities said.

Karasava said Tuesday that she nd her 66-year-old mother, who was hit once in the stomach, were both doing better and taking it “day by day.” The family learned of the federal charges Tuesday, she said.

Bridges, meanwhile, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Inquirer staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this article.