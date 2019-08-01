Four men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal ambush shooting of a 41-year-old Pottstown man in March, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Thursday.
A county investigating grand jury recommended the charges against Kyshan Brinkley, 23, Jacquan Lee, 26, Elijah Davis, 18, and Derrick Goins, 26, all of Pottstown, in the March 30 killing of Keith Robinson, who was sitting in driver’s seat of an Infiniti SUV parked in the 100 block of York Street when he was shot multiple times through the passenger-side window, Steele and Pottstown Borough Police Chief Michael J. Markovich said in a joint statement.
Brinkley and Lee were taken into custody and were being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Arrest warrants were issued for Davis and Goins, who are considered dangerous, Steele and Markovich said
According to the grand jury presentment, the four men were members of a gang called “BGB" that sold drugs, illegally obtained guns, are connected to other shootings, and made rap videos bragging about their criminal exploits.
Robinson, who also allegedly sold drugs, had become a target for the gang, according to the grand jury. A woman who had been involved with Robinson romantically told detectives that “he heard his name was ‘on a list’ made by BGB members of people to be killed,” according to the grand jury.
Another witness told detectives he made straw purchases of guns at firearms store in Pottstown on behalf of Jacquan Lee, including a Glock pistol that investigators believed was used to kill Robinson, the grand jury said.
Video surveillance also placed Lee, Brinkley, Davis, and Goins in the area when Robinson was killed, the grand jury said.