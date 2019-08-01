A county investigating grand jury recommended the charges against Kyshan Brinkley, 23, Jacquan Lee, 26, Elijah Davis, 18, and Derrick Goins, 26, all of Pottstown, in the March 30 killing of Keith Robinson, who was sitting in driver’s seat of an Infiniti SUV parked in the 100 block of York Street when he was shot multiple times through the passenger-side window, Steele and Pottstown Borough Police Chief Michael J. Markovich said in a joint statement.