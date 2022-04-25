Authorities on Monday were investigating an apparent double murder and suicide inside a Kennett Square home.

East Marlborough Township police were called to perform a well-being check at a residence on Federal Walk in Kennett Square and found the bodies of a 12-year-old child, a 50-year-old woman, and a 55-year-old man.

Police found spent shell casings at the scene and a semi-automatic handgun on the floor near the man’s body.

Detectives learned that there was a history of domestic violence, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

“This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones, and our community,” Ryan said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the public as soon as possible,” Ryan added.

“While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority.” East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can call Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866 or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075.

Ryan said that anyone who feels unsafe around someone they love can contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24-hour hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430, and dial 911 if there is immediate danger.