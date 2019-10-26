Three people attempted to sell drugs to schoolchildren in Kensington, with one of the alleged dealers bringing along her own kids, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday.
Jesse Holder, Deshaun Williams, and Leea Morton — also known as Leea Brown — face charges of possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, conspiracy, and intentional and knowing possession of narcotics, authorities said.
Shapiro said Philadelphia police took from the trio 3 grams of heroin, 14 grams of meth, 59 grams of marijuana — all of which was worth $7,500 — an AR-15, and an extended magazine.
Morton is also to be charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for bringing along two children, who are not yet 5, Shapiro said. Authorities said Holder faces a charge for possessing a firearm as a felon.
“The children of Kensington, especially our youngest, should be able to walk to school or play with friends in safety and not be confronted by drug dealers trying to sell them the very poisons that are fueling the opioid, heroin and Fentanyl crises,” Shapiro said in a statement. “A mother selling drugs to students while her young children watch is stunning."