Kilmar Abrego Garcia transferred to Pennsylvania immigrant detention center

Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador who became an early flashpoint over President Trump’s immigration crackdown — has been transferred to Moshannon Valley Processing Center in western Pennsylvania, multiple news outlets reported.

Spokespersons for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security could not immediately be reached for comment. Officials confirmed the transfer to NBC News on Saturday.

Abrego Garcia’s case gained international attention after he was deported to the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador, only to be returned to the U.S. in June. He now faces criminal charges and a renewed deportation attempt from the White House while his attorneys attempt to plead his case for political aslyum.

The Trump administration has claimed that Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang. After his return to the U.S. this summer, he was indicted on human smuggling charges in Tennessee, after authorities alleged he brought people into the U.S. in 2022 who were not legally allowed to be in the country. Immigration officials detained the 30-year-old again after his release from local jail, and he now faces another possible deportation to Uganda.

» READ MORE: Inside Pa.’s largest immigrant detention center: Violence, desperation, little oversight

Abrego Garcia was held at a detention center in Virginia prior to his transfer to Moshannon. His attorneys, in court records cited by NBC News, expressed concern over the Clearfield County holding facility. They described conditions at the facility as “deeply concerning,” citing a recent suicide that occurred at the facility last month as well as reports of substandard medical care.

Moshannon Valley Processing Center, run by the Florida-based private prisons giant Geo Group, was the subject of a recent Inquirer report. In interviews, current and former detainees at the Clearfield County lockup described grim and crowded conditions, with 75 men sleeping together in a pod, sharing six toilets and three showers between them. Independent oversight of the facility has been virtually eliminated in recent months, even as the inmate population reaches historic highs.

The Shut Down Detention Campaign, a coalition of immigrant-rights groups, plan to protest outside the facility on Monday to demand Abrego Garcia’s release, saying that the facility has a “a long record of abuse and neglect since first opened in 2021.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.