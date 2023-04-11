Kimmel Cultural Campus announces 2023-24 Broadway season

Kimmel Cultural Campus and the Shubert Organization have announced their lineup of new productions, popular revivals, and beloved classics for the 2023-24 Broadway season.

The new season will feature 12 productions, including eight-time Tony Award-winner Hadestown, the long-running musical Mamma Mia!, and holiday favorite Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Films-turned-musicals will also take center stage, with Mean Girls kicking off the new season on Oct. 3, followed by Wicked on Nov. 1, Mrs. Doubtfire on Feb. 6, and Funny Girl on July 16, 2024.

Frances Egler, vice president of theatrical programming and presentations at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, said debuting productions like Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, which follows the journey of the legendary vocal group from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is part of the organization’s effort to draw in wider audiences and connect with theatergoers across the region.

“We’re trying to make sure that everyone sees themselves in these shows. There’s some fantasy and fun, but also something people can identify with when they come and see a show in Center City,” Egler said.

Advertisement

The new season will include Message in a Bottle, Girl from the North Country, and box office smash Frozen, bringing the iconic songs and dances to the Academy of Music, the Miller Theater, and the Forrest Theatre.

“Live theater is a gift, and the Shubert Organization is thrilled to continue bringing outstanding Broadway theater to Philadelphia,” Shubert chairman and CEO Robert Wankel said in a news release. “This season is proof that you don’t have to go to New York City to see the best of what Broadway has to offer.”

Subscription packages are available and include Wicked, Company, Ain’t Too Proud, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, Frozen, and Funny Girl. Packages start at $35 per show and range from $245-$1,003 based on seating and performance dates.

Subscribers will have first access to additional tickets before they go on sale to the public and can swap between three shows in the package. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Single tickets for individual productions will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, go to https://kimmelculturalcampus.org.