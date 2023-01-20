Philadelphia’s largest arts presenter followed on its ultimatum to drop the Philly Pops as a resident company Friday, shutting the group out of Verizon Hall and removing customers’ ability to buy Pops tickets from its website.

Pops performances of “Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul,” slated for Feb. 17-19 at the Kimmel, were listed as “canceled” on the arts center’s website as of Friday afternoon.

A link carries patrons to a statement:

“Unfortunately, the Philly Pops must suspend all performances on the Kimmel Cultural Campus while the Pops takes time to restructure its business model and raise the funding needed to pay debts and secure a financial future,” says the statement from the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., the Pops’s landlord for its performances in Verizon Hall.

The Pops, however, said Friday the concerts have not been scrapped.

“We have not canceled them at this time,” said Pops chief operating officer Karen Corbin. “This is brand new information and will announce our intentions for the rest of the season in the next few days.”

Earlier this week, the Orchestra/Kimmel demanded immediate back rent and fees of $523,643.25 by noon Friday, as well as estimated advance fees of $82,815 by Feb. 1, or face eviction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.