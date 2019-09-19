Bad Religion / Dave Hause / Emily Davis. This tour teams longtime Southern California punk band Bad Religion — touring behind Age of Unreason, its first album in six years — with Philadelphia’s own Hause (rhymes with “paws”) whose new Kick is the follow-up to 2017’s excellent Bury Me in Philly. But the coolest thing about the tour might be Emily Davis, the El Paso folksinger who built a following posting acoustic Bad Religion covers on YouTube and is now opening for her heroes. Tuesday at the Fillmore Philadelphia.