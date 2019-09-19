Lonnie Holley / Moor Mother. A boundary-pushing double bill. Holley is a Birmingham, Ala., blues orator and songwriter who’s worked with Daniel Lanois and is a renowned sculptor — he had several pieces in the recent Souls Grown Deep show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Moor Mother is Philadelphia spoken word poet, visual artist, and jazz woman Camae Ayewa. Her 2016 album Fetish Bones positioned her as a sonic experimenter on the Sun Ra noise rock continuum and she’s teased the forthcoming Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes with the King Britt-produced single “Black Flight,” featuring Saul Williams. Sunday at the Holy Apostles and the Mediator Church in West Philadelphia.
Tinariwen. The foremost among the Tuareg desert blues bands from North Africa continues to make intoxicating, trance-inducing music on its eighth album, Amadjar. This time the guests range from Mauritanian singers Noura Mint Seymali and Jeiche Ould Chighaly to Willie Nelson’s son Micah (as Particle Kid). Keep an eye out for Kurt Vile, who played on the band’s 2017 Elwan and has been known to join it on stage. Monday at Union Transfer.
King Crimson. The 50th anniversary tour of Robert Fripp’s merry men, marking the half-century anniversary of 1969’s In The Court of the Crimson King. In addition to Fripp, bassist Tony Levin, and sax player Mel Collins, this “Seven-Headed Beast” version of the band features not one but three drummers. Geek out, prog-rockers. Monday at the Met Philadelphia.
Bad Religion / Dave Hause / Emily Davis. This tour teams longtime Southern California punk band Bad Religion — touring behind Age of Unreason, its first album in six years — with Philadelphia’s own Hause (rhymes with “paws”) whose new Kick is the follow-up to 2017’s excellent Bury Me in Philly. But the coolest thing about the tour might be Emily Davis, the El Paso folksinger who built a following posting acoustic Bad Religion covers on YouTube and is now opening for her heroes. Tuesday at the Fillmore Philadelphia.
Tyler, the Creator. Igor, the sixth album by the now blond bewigged rapper-producer who came to notoriety as the chief provocateur of the Odd Future hip-hop collective, continues a maturation process that has progressed throughout the decade. Jaden Smith — the son of a pair of celebrities — is an opening act, along with Goldlink. Wednesday at the Skyline Stage at the Mann Center.