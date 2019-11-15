Three men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on Sunday morning in Burlington City, authorities said Thursday.
They said Kion Edwards was standing outside about 10:45 a.m. when he was struck by a bullet fired from a passing vehicle with three occupants. Edwards later died at Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Zahire N. Williams, 19, of Burlington City, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and related offenses. He was identified as the shooter, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Police Chief John Fine in a statement.
Lowell M. McCown, 20, of Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.
Marcus S. Mackroy-Davis, 23, of Westampton, was at large and faces a charge of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.