While the adults are having a collective hissy fit, the seniors’ attitudes toward Kobe, Brandy, and the ensuing circle of hype, can be summed up in one word: “Whatever.“ If Brandy comes, that’s fine. They won’t gawk or intrude. And, this being Lower Merion, they’re used to their prom being a big deal, replete with limousines, long gowns and weekends at the Shore - if not jocks, starlets, and a medium-sized media tempest.